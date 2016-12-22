Global Artificial Reality Market 2016 - Technological and Industrial Trends with Main Takeaways Regarding Number of Devices, Games and Revenues - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Artificial Reality - Year I of the Virtual Reality Market!" report to their offering.

This study on Artificial Reality, highlights technological and industrial trends and its state of the art as well as market figures and forecasts.

The report proposes a detailed analysis of the positioning of major offerings through relevant case studies.



It provides readers with the main takeaways regarding number of devices, games and revenues in order to establish a clear landscape of market's long awaited take-off.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Definitions and uses

2.1. Virtual reality (VR) - Augmented reality (AR) - Mixed reality (MR)

2.1.1. VR - Definitions and illustrations

2.1.2. AR - Definitions and illustrations

2.1.3. MR - Definitions and illustrations

2.2. Summary of characteristics and uses

2.2.1. Summary of characteristics

2.2.2. How are VR, AR and MR used?

3. Offering segmentation

3.1. The different categories of VR headsets

3.1.1. Smartphone headsets

3.1.2. Premium connected headsets

3.1.3. 'All-in-one' or 'standalone' headsets

3.1.4. What does the future hold for wired headsets?

3.2. Case studies of notable headsets

3.2.1. Equipment: VR headsets

3.2.2. Case study: Oculus Rift

3.2.3. Case study: HTC Vive

3.2.4. Case study: Samsung Gear VR

3.2.5. Case study: Google Cardboard

3.2.6. Other smartphone headsets

3.2.7. Case study: HoloLens

3.2.8. Case study: Fove VR et Sulon VR

3.2.9. Case study: Star VR et Impression PI

3.2.10. Case study: PlayStation VR

3.2.11. Case study: Cmoar

3.3. Games offering

3.3.1. High-end/AAA games offering

3.3.2. Mid range games offering

3.3.3. Low-end games offering

3.3.4. Games offering: case study of the AR phenomenon: Pokemon GO

4. Challenges for VR and market prospects

4.1. Technical challenges

4.1.1. Technical challenges

4.1.2. Technical challenges: processing power

4.1.3. Technical challenges: resolution and field of view

4.1.4. Technical challenges: connectivity

4.1.5. Technical challenges: VR controllers

4.1.6. Technical challenges: tracking

4.2. Industry challenges

4.3. Games, equipment and VR market forecasts

4.3.1. Assumptions and methodology: equipment and games

4.3.2. Estimates for the VR equipment market

4.3.3. Estimates for the VR games market

4.3.4. Estimates for the VR market (headsets + games)

4.3.5. Awaiting the arrival of mixed reality headsets

Companies Mentioned

Case studies of notable headsets

Equipment VR headsets

- Oculus Rift

- HTC Vive

- Samsung Gear VR

- Google Cardboard

Other smartphone headsets

- Merge VR

- Freely VR

- Homido

- Zeiss VR one

- HoloLens

- Fove VR et Sulon VR

- Star VR et Impression PI

- PlayStation VR

- Cmoar

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hjqpwf/artificial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





