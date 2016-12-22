Global Functional Materials for Future Electronics (Metals, Inorganic & Organic Compounds, Graphene, CNT) Market 2016-2023 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Functional Materials for Future Electronics: Metals, Inorganic & Organic Compounds, Graphene, CNT" report to their offering.

See how the metals aluminium, copper and silver are widely deployed, sometimes in mildly alloyed, nano, precursor, ink or other form. Understand the 12 basic compounds most widely used in the new electronics and electrics and compare them with compounds exhibiting the broadest range of appropriate electrical and optical functions for the future.



Those seeking low volume, premium priced opportunities can learn of other broad opportunities. Indeed, we cover in detail all the key inorganic and organic compounds and carbon isomers. We show how the element silicon has a new and very different place beyond the silicon chip. Learn how the tailoring of a chosen, widely-applicable chemical can permit premium pricing and barriers to entry based on strong new intellectual property. For example, see which of 15 basic formulations are used in the anode or cathode of the re-invented lithium-ion batteries of 131 manufacturers and what comes next.

We identify 37 families of new and rapidly-evolving electronic and electric device, spanning nano to very large devices. Most chemical and material companies wish to de-risk their investment by finding common formulations across this new business that has a potential of over $50 billion for them. This will reduce R&D cost and provide escape routes to sell their current formulations elsewhere if they prove unsuccessful in the first application addressed. Indeed, the biggest markets for new and reinvented electrical and electronic devices may get commoditised first or collapse suddenly, leaving the materials suppliers high and dry. Read this report to avoid such a fate.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. The most important materials by three criteria

1.2. Chemical giants reposition to benefit

1.3. Need for de-risking

1.4. The most widely useful compounds

1.5. The most versatile compounds electronically

1.6. Disruptive new electronics and electrics - the market pull

1.7. Fine metals and semiconductors that will be most widely used - survey result

1.8. Fine inorganic compounds most widely needed - survey results

1.9. The inorganic compounds - detailed results for 37 families of device

1.10. Allotropes of carbon most widely needed - survey result

1.11. Fine organic compounds most widely needed - survey results

1.12. Survey results for lithium salts in the biggest battery market

1.13. Less prevalent or less established formulations

1.14. Structural electronics

1.15. Double helix structure discovered in an inorganic material - November 2016

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Elements being targeted

2.2. Here come composites and mixtures

2.3. Disparate value propositions

2.4. Here comes printing

2.5. Great breadth

2.6. Fragile chemicals

2.7. Challenges of ink formulation

2.8. Company size is not a problem

2.9. Uncertainties

2.10. Inorganic vs organic

2.11. Impediments

2.12. Photovoltaics

2.13. Examples of company activity

2.14. Progress with Semiconductors

2.15. Printed and multilayer electronics and electrics needs new design rules

2.16. Metamaterials, nantennas and memristors

2.17. The toolkit becomes large

3. THE MOST IMPORTANT EMERGING DEVICES AND THEIR REQUIREMENTS

3.1. Conductive patterning: antennas, electrodes, interconnects, metamaterials

3.2. CIGS Photovoltaics

3.3. DSSC Photovoltaics

3.4. Electrophoretic displays and alternatives

3.5. Inorganic LED

3.6. Li-ion battery rechargeable

3.7. Rechargeable lithium/lithium metal battery and PEM fuel cell

3.8. MEMS & NEMS

3.9. Organic Light Emitting Diode OLED displays and lighting

3.10. Power semiconductors

3.11. Supercapacitor

3.12. Supercabattery

3.13. Touch screen

3.14. Structural electronics

3.15. Other devices of interest

3.16. New material formats will lead to new devices

4. CARBON NANOTUBES AND GRAPHENE

4.1. Carbon nanotubes

4.2. Graphene

4.3. Carbon nanotubes and graphene summary

4.4. 113 organizations profiled

5. INDIUM COMPOUNDS IN THE NEW ELECTRONICS AND ELECTRICS

5.1. More than the story of ITO

5.2. Key in the newer light emitting devices

5.3. Quantum dots and FETs

5.4. Cost and printability are challenges

5.5. Oxide semiconductor with a new elemental composition

6. TITANIUM COMPOUNDS IN THE NEW ELECTRONICS AND ELECTRICS

6.1. Piezoelectrics, energy harvesters, supercapacitors, displays and sensors

6.2. Allied topic photocatalysis

7. ZINC COMPOUNDS FOR THE NEW ELECTRONICS AND ELECTRICS

7.1. Dielectric for insulation, capacitors and other devices

7.2. Improving the efficiency of UV LED

8. FLUORINE COMPOUNDS FOR THE NEW ELECTRONICS AND ELECTRICS

8.1. "Rechargeable lithium", alkali metal fluorides and other fluorine chemistry

8.2. Fluoropolymer for solution-based OFET processing

8.3. Other New Fluoropolymer Applications in 2015-6

