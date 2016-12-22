TDC releases its financial calendar for 2017 as set out below.
10 January
Start of closed period prior to Financial Statements for 2016
25 January
Deadline for the Company's shareholders to submit a written request to have a specific business included in the agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 9 March
3 February
Financial Statements for 2016
Annual Report 2016 (English version) public on www.tdcgroup.com
24 February
Annual Report 2016 (Danish version) public on www.tdcgroup.com
9 March
Annual General Meeting
10 - 13 March
The shares are being traded without dividend
14 March
Payment of dividend
10 April
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - March 2017
5 May
Interim Financial Statements January - March 2017
10 July
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - June 2017
10 August
Interim Financial Statements January - June 2017
9 October
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - September 2017
31 October
Interim Financial Statements January - September 2017
31 December
End of fiscal year 2017
Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 8:00 (CET) on the days referred to.
The trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group and entered on TDC's insider list is four weeks from the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.
TDC A/S Teglholmsgade 1 0900 Copenhagen C DK-Denmark tdc.com
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609414
