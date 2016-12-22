TDC releases its financial calendar for 2017 as set out below.



10 January



Start of closed period prior to Financial Statements for 2016



25 January



Deadline for the Company's shareholders to submit a written request to have a specific business included in the agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 9 March



3 February



Financial Statements for 2016



Annual Report 2016 (English version) public on www.tdcgroup.com



24 February



Annual Report 2016 (Danish version) public on www.tdcgroup.com



9 March



Annual General Meeting



10 - 13 March



The shares are being traded without dividend



14 March



Payment of dividend



10 April



Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - March 2017



5 May



Interim Financial Statements January - March 2017



10 July



Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - June 2017



10 August



Interim Financial Statements January - June 2017



9 October



Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - September 2017



31 October



Interim Financial Statements January - September 2017



31 December



End of fiscal year 2017



Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 8:00 (CET) on the days referred to.



The trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group and entered on TDC's insider list is four weeks from the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.



