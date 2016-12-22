Nurminen Logistics Plc - Managers' Transactions

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Nurminen Logistics Plc- Stock Exchange Release -22 December 2016 at 2.00 pm
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kivisaari, Tero
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj
LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362_20161222123941_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2016-12-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 14706 Unit price: 0,68000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 14706 Volume weighted average price: 0.68000 EUR
Nurminen Logistics Plc
Marko Tuunainen
President and CEO
Nurminen Logistics is a listed company established in 1886 that offers logistics services. The company provides high-quality forwarding, cargo handling and value added services as well as railway transports and related to it project transport services to its customers. The main market areas of Nurminen Logistics are Finland, Russia and its neighbouring countries.
