Nurminen Logistics Plc - Managers' Transactions

Nurminen Logistics Plc- Stock Exchange Release -22 December 2016 at 2.00 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kivisaari, Tero

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj

LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362_20161222123941_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2016-12-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900187

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 14706 Unit price: 0,68000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 14706 Volume weighted average price: 0.68000 EUR

Nurminen Logistics Plc



Marko Tuunainen

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:



Marko Tuunainen, President and CEO

Tel. +358 10 545 7011

Nurminen Logistics is a listed company established in 1886 that offers logistics services. The company provides high-quality forwarding, cargo handling and value added services as well as railway transports and related to it project transport services to its customers. The main market areas of Nurminen Logistics are Finland, Russia and its neighbouring countries.

