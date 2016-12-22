BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, December 22
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )
Other (please specify): ( )
(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):
Witan Investment Trust plc
(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):
(5). Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached (v):
7 December 2016
(6). Date on which issuer notified:
21 December 2016
(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached (vi, vii):
5%
(8). Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix):
Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): Ordinary Shares GB0005774855
Situation previous to the triggering transaction:
Number of Shares: 8,900,000
Number of Voting rights: 8,900,000
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:
Number of shares (Direct): 8,750,000
Number of voting rights:
Direct (xi): 8,750,000
Indirect (xii):
% of voting rights (x):
Direct: 4.96%
Indirect:
B. Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:
Type of financial instrument:
Expiration date (xiii):
Exercise/Conversion Period (xiv):
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:
% of voting rights:
C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments (xv, xvi)
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrument:
Exercise price:
Expiration date (xvii):
Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):
Number of voting rights instrument refers to:
% of voting rights (xix, xx):
Nominal:
Delta:
Total (A + B + C):
Number of voting rights: 8,750,000
Percentage of voting rights: 4.96%
(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi):
Proxy Voting:
(10). Name of the proxy holder:
N/A
(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
N/A
(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
N/A
(13). Additional information:
Percentages based on total voting rights of 176,455,242 Ordinary Shares. Notification due to sales of shares on 7 and 21 December 2016.
(14). Contact name:
Mr K Mayger
For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
(15). Contact telephone number:
020 7743 1098
22 December 2016