Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.12.2016 | 13:31
PR Newswire

INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 22

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 21-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue439.64p
INCLUDING current year revenue 440.32p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 21-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue725.28p
INCLUDING current year revenue739.18p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue709.53p
INCLUDING current year revenue723.43p
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 21-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue305.50p
INCLUDING current year revenue309.65p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 21-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1862.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue1873.99p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1804.21p
INCLUDING current year revenue1815.68p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 21-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue393.61p
INCLUDING current year revenue397.83p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue389.43p
INCLUDING current year revenue393.66p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 21-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue175.99p
INCLUDING current year revenue175.61p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 21-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue192.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue191.54p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 21-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.17p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.16p
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 21-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 129.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue129.19p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 21-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue254.79p
INCLUDING current year revenue258.38p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---

