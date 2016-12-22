INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 22
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 21-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|439.64p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|440.32p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 21-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|725.28p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|739.18p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|709.53p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|723.43p
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 21-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|305.50p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|309.65p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 21-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1862.52p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1873.99p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1804.21p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1815.68p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 21-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|393.61p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|397.83p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|389.43p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|393.66p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 21-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|175.99p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|175.61p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 21-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|192.13p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|191.54p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 21-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.17p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.16p
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 21-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|129.18p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|129.19p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 21-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|254.79p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|258.38p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---