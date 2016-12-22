INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 21-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 439.64p

INCLUDING current year revenue 440.32p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 21-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 725.28p

INCLUDING current year revenue 739.18p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 709.53p

INCLUDING current year revenue 723.43p

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 21-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 305.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue 309.65p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 21-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1862.52p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1873.99p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1804.21p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1815.68p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 21-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 393.61p

INCLUDING current year revenue 397.83p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 389.43p

INCLUDING current year revenue 393.66p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 21-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 175.99p

INCLUDING current year revenue 175.61p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 21-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 192.13p

INCLUDING current year revenue 191.54p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 21-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.17p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.16p

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 21-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 129.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 129.19p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 21-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.79p

INCLUDING current year revenue 258.38p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.