sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 22.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.12.2016 | 13:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nurminen Logistics Plc's Financial Information in 2017

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Nurminen Logistics Plc -Stock Exchange Release -22 December 2016 at 2.30 pm

Nurminen Logistics Plc will publish the following financial information in 2017:

The Annual Report 2016: Thursday, 9 March 2017 at 1 pm.
Half-yearly Report for January - June 2017: Thursday, 10 August 2017 at 1 pm.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, 21 April 2017.

Nurminen Logistics Plc

Marko Tuunainen
President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Marko Tuunainen, President and CEO
Tel. +358 10 545 7011

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major Media
www.nurminenlogistics.com

Nurminen Logistics is a listed company established in 1886 that offers logistics services. The company provides high-quality forwarding, cargo handling and value added services as well as railway transports and related to it project transport services to its customers. The main market areas of Nurminen Logistics are Finland, Russia and its neighbouring countries.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nurminen-logistics/r/nurminen-logistics-plc-s-financial-information-in-2017,c2155925

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/11061/2155925/607710.pdf

Financial information in 2017


© 2016 PR Newswire