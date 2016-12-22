Nurminen Logistics Plc's Financial Information in 2017

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Nurminen Logistics Plc -Stock Exchange Release -22 December 2016 at 2.30 pm

Nurminen Logistics Plc will publish the following financial information in 2017:

The Annual Report 2016: Thursday, 9 March 2017 at 1 pm.

Half-yearly Report for January - June 2017: Thursday, 10 August 2017 at 1 pm.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, 21 April 2017.

Nurminen Logistics Plc



Marko Tuunainen

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Marko Tuunainen, President and CEO

Tel. +358 10 545 7011

Nurminen Logistics is a listed company established in 1886 that offers logistics services. The company provides high-quality forwarding, cargo handling and value added services as well as railway transports and related to it project transport services to its customers. The main market areas of Nurminen Logistics are Finland, Russia and its neighbouring countries.

