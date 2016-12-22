

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the | | |underlying issuer | | |of existing shares to which voting | St Peter Port Capital Ltd| |rights are | | |attached: (ii) | | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying | | |financial instruments which may result in the | | |acquisition of shares already issued to which | | |voting rights are attached | | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with | | |similar economic effect to qualifying financial| | |instruments | | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting | | |rights | | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ |Other (please Change in Ownership of | X | |specify): Shareholder | | +----------------------------+------------------+------------------------------+ |3. Full name of person(s) | Arthur Leonard Robert Morton (ALRM), Susan | |subject to the |Margaret Howard Morton (SMHM), Morton PTC Limited| |notification obligation: | as Trustee of the Morton Family Trust (MFT) and | |(iii) | Groundlinks Limited (GL). | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of | | |shareholder(s) | Hawk Investment Holdings Limited | | (if different from 3.):(iv)| | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction | | |and date on | | |which the threshold is | 1(st) - 14(th) December 2016 | |crossed or | | |reached: (v) | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer | 21st December 2016 | |notified: | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are | | |crossed or | 10%, 9%, 8% 7%, 6%, 5%, 4%, 3% for ALRM only | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+---------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +---------+-----------+---------+------------------+---------------+ |if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |using |of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x) | |the ISIN |Shares |Voting +---------+---------+--------+------+--------+ |CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect|Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+--------+------+--------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | |6,400,000|6,400,000| | | | | | | |(MFT) |(MFT) | | | | |GG00B1V4NS68|6,500,000|6,500,000 | | | | | | | | | |100,000 |100,000 | | | | | | | |(GL) |(GL) | | | | | | | | | | | | | +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+--------+------+--------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+-------------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+--------------+ |Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+------+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | | | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |6,500,000 |10.1 | +-----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Hawk Investment Holdings Limited (HIHL) continues to hold 6,400,000 St Peter | |Port Capital shares representing 9.97% of the voting rights. HIHL's ownership | |has transferred from ALRM & SMHM to Morton PTC Limited as Trustee of the MFT. | |The Board of Directors of the Morton PTC is Albany Directors Limited, Mr | |Robert Walter Morton and Mrs Susan Margaret Howard Morton. The beneficiaries | |of the Morton Family Trust are Susan Margaret Howard Morton, Andrew Robert | |Morton, Edward George Morton, Charles Nicholas Morton and Robert Walter | |Morton. | | | |Groundlinks Limited continues to hold 100,000 shares representing 0.2% of the | |voting rights. The ultimate beneficiary of GL is Andrew Robert Morton. | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | | |voting rights: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: | Albany Trustee Company Limited| +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: | Emma McIntosh| +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:| 01481 724136| +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



