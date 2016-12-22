TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP) (FRANKFURT: HBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, announces that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with ProMab Biotechnologies to develop cell based therapies.

The LOI calls for both companies to complete a due diligence and establish a collaboration to develop chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy (CAR-T) for hematological malignances and solid tumours. The collaboration will seek to exploit Helix novel single-domain antibodies based CAR-T and ProMab's proprietary vector designs, antibodies library and cell based production know-how.

"We are delighted to work with ProMab. I look forward to establish this collaboration and further our CAR-T program," said Dr. Sven Rohmann, Helix's Chief Executive Officer.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP."

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, those relating to the potential of using camelid single domain antibody in making CAR-T for pancreatic cancer, the advancing of the Company's first CAR-T solid tumor candidate toward clinical testing, the building of a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for solid tumor using CAR-T technology, which may be identified by words including, without limitation, "believes", "will", "may", "anticipated", "intended", "build", "effective", "continuing progress" and other similar expressions, are intended to provide information about management's current plans and expectations.

Although Helix believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated and no assurance can be given that these expectations will be realized, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, risks inherent in Helix's research and development activities and those risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, as more fully described in Helix's most recent Annual Information Form, including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", filed under Helix's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (together, the "Helix Risk Factors"). Certain material factors, estimates or assumptions have been applied in making forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the safety and efficacy of L-DOS47; that sufficient financing will be obtained in a timely manner to allow the Company to continue operations and implement its clinical trials in the manner and on the timelines anticipated; the timely provision of services and supplies or other performance of contracts by third parties; future costs; the absence of any material changes in business strategy or plans; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals and strategic partner support and that the factors described in the Helix Risk Factors will not cause the Company's actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These cautionary statements qualify all such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on the beliefs, assumptions, opinions and expectations of Helix's management on the date of this news release, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or information should those beliefs, assumptions, opinions or expectations, or other circumstances change, except as required by law.

