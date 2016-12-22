NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat das Kursziel für Hapag-Lloyd
ISIN DE000HLAG475
AXC0129 2016-12-22/13:50
BrancheLogistik/Transport
AktienmarktPrime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
|16:24
|Hapag-Lloyd announces FAK rates for North Europe
|15:54
|Hapag-Lloyd announces new FAK rate on the Intra European trades.
|13:50
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Hapag-Lloyd auf 22,30 Euro - 'Neutral'
|NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat das Kursziel für Hapag-Lloyd von 20,00 auf 22,30
Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst
Patrick...
|08:43
|Goldman hebt Ziel für Hapag-Lloyd auf 22,30 Euro - 'Neutral'
|Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat das Kursziel für Hapag-Lloyd von 20,00 auf 22,30 Euro angehoben,
aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset
erhöhte seine Kursziele...
|08:22
|Credit-Märkte, 22.12.: Egger, Novomatic, Hapag-Lloyd, Hapag-Lloyd, Schäffler
|Gestern veröffentlichte der europäische Gerichtshof sein Urteil bezüglich der Mindestzinssatzklauseln in Hypothekendarlehensverträgen spanischer Banken. Dem für viele Experten des Sektors unerwartete...
