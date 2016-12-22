NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Hapag-Lloyd von 20,00 auf 22,30 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset erhöhte seine Kursziele für 27 europäische Aktien aus dem Transport-, Reise- und Freizeitsektor um durchschnittlich 6 Prozent. Den Schritt begründete er in einer Studie vom Donnerstag mit der Anpassung seiner Prognosen an die jüngste Zins-, Währungs- und Ölpreisentwicklung sowie mit der Verlagerung seines Bewertungshorizonts von 2017 auf 2018./edh/tav

dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX

ISIN DE000HLAG475

AXC0129 2016-12-22/13:50