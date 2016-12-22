sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 22.12.2016

22.12.2016 | 13:51
PR Newswire

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - Primary Insider

OSLO, Norway, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

On 22 December 2016, Marco Renoldi, the Chief Operating Officer of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company"), purchased 4000 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 93.40 per share. Following this transaction, Marco Renoldi owns 74,000 shares in the Company and holds 368,137 options.

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

