Ray Dirks is back - introducing his new website

RAY DIRKS RESEARCH, available early 2017. His stock market views will be on this site. Dirks is very bullish now.

Career highlights of Ray Dirks:

Joined Goldman Sachs in 1963 as first Insurance Analyst with major firm.

Headed 500-employee investment banking firm. Raised billions through managing hundreds of Initial Public Offerings in the 70's-80's.

Dirks unearthed massive Equity Funding insurance stock fraud in 1973, largest stock fraud until Enron.

In 1983 Dirks won against the SEC in supreme court. Dirks vs SEC defined 'insider trading' and is taught in law schools.

Following are some samples of the types of coverageDirks Research intends to provide.

INSURANCE

Hartford Financial Services Group and Aflac Incorporated.

Hartford, the oldest US property casualty insurance company is one of the largest in the world. Book value is considerably higher than stock price.Additionally, substantial reinsurance protects it's downside risk.

Aflac of Columbus, Georgia is the fastest growing health/life Insurance company in Japan. Yes, it is the same company with the duck! Aflac markets through its own agency and a vast network of Japanese post offices. It has high dividends and a strong history of stock buyback. Current P/E of 11 is roughly 50% of the last 30 years.

HEALTHCARE

Speaking of Japan, Cyberdyneis in the news recently. This neurorobotics company has modest sales, no earnings and nearly $2 billion market cap.

Japanese are betting heavily on neurorobotics which allow the brain, orweak muscles to provide inputs to aid disabled limbs to function. Their history of nursing obscure technology tocommercial blockbusters is enviable. Remember the VCR?

Bionik Laboratories is similar but with better technology.MIT professors Drs. Hogan and Krebs, pioneers of neurorobotics are with Bionik. BNKL has several FDA approved products to rehabilitate stroke victims with paralysis which are ready to be marketed. The annual 400,000 impaired stroke victims should benefit from Bionik neurorobotics in 2017. Bionik robotics will be essential component of the $15 billion US physiotherapy market soon.

