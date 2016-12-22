Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been named a 'Leader' by global research and advisory firm Forrester Research Inc. in its report, 'The Forrester Wave™: BPM Service Providers, Q4 2016.' Click Here to access the report.

Forrester Research Inc. evaluated 12 of the most significant Business Process Management (BPM) service providers across 21 criteria including their current offering, strategy and market presence. Wipro scored highest among all the service providers on the current offering category that includes, breadth of services, implementation and delivery models, staffing and partnerships and process technology certifications criteria.

The Forrester report has recognized Wipro for:

Bringing cutting edge design practices to large-scale process transformation

Innovative methodology that combines design thinking and customer experience design concepts applied to help companies redesign mission-critical business processes to support new digital products and services

22 experience design centers across the globe, including centers in London and New York City along with a large portfolio of vertical and horizontal solutions

Acquiring the award-winning strategic design firm Designit that enabled Wipro with an instant infusion of top design talent to help extend its BPM consulting engagements

Elaborating on Wipro's focus on BPM services business, Hiral Chandrana, Senior Vice President- Business Application Services, Wipro Limited said, "As one of the pioneers of BPM solutions, Wipro has been helping enterprises achieve seamless customer experience, optimize business operations and accelerate business performance. I believe that this recognition from Forrester reaffirms our longstanding leadership position in the BPM space. We will continue to enable our clients to go beyond traditional BPM programs and embrace holistic digital transformation."

Wipro offers capabilities across digital transformation, process simplification, robotic and cognitive process automation, intelligent business operations and BPM consulting, implementation and support, backed by its strong domain expertise, design thinking, strategic partnerships and investments in emerging areas like internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality and virtual reality.

Wipro has partnered with the best-in-class BPM platform providers and startups to co-create industry focused solutions and take them to market, jointly.

About Wipro Limited.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company that delivers solutions to enable its clients to do business better. Wipro delivers winning business outcomes through its deep industry experience and a 360 degree view of "Business through Technology." By combining digital strategy, customer centric design, advanced analytics and product engineering approach, Wipro helps its clients create successful and adaptive businesses. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, Wipro has a dedicated workforce of over 170,000, serving clients across 6 continents. For more information, please visit www.wipro.com.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005351/en/

Contacts:

Wipro Limited

Media Contact:

Sandhya Sutodia

Sandhya.sutodia@wipro.com