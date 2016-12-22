Trading in Ivisys AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is December 30, 2016.



Short name: IVISYS BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009268337 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 128573 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission.



For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46-40-615 14 10.