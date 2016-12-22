Helsinki, Finland, 2016-12-22 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 22.12.2016 at 3 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Aktiastiftelsen i Esbo-Grankulla Legal Person Position: Closely associated person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Lerche, Patrik Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Gestrin, Christina Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Aspelin, Mikael Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Eriksson, Agneta Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20161222140435_3
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Issuer Name: Aktia Pankki Oyj LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-12-21 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management
Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058888
Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 11.95000 Euro
Aggregated transactions Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 11.95000 Euro
AKTIA BANK PLC
Sent by: Anna Gabrán, Head of IR, ir(at)Aktia.fi
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, mass media, www.aktia.com
Aktia provides a broad range of products within banking, insurance and real estate agency services. Aktia operates mainly in the coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has approximately 350,000 customers who are served at 50 branch offices and via online and telephone services. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com
