Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 22.12.2016 at 3 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Aktiastiftelsen i Esbo-Grankulla Legal Person Position: Closely associated person



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Lerche, Patrik Position: Member of the Supervisory Board



Name: Gestrin, Christina Position: Member of the Supervisory Board



Name: Aspelin, Mikael Position: Member of the Supervisory Board



Name: Eriksson, Agneta Position: Member of the Supervisory Board



------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20161222140435_3



------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Issuer Name: Aktia Pankki Oyj LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16



------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-12-21 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058888



Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 11.95000 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 11.95000 Euro



AKTIA BANK PLC



Sent by: Anna Gabrán, Head of IR, ir(at)Aktia.fi



Aktia provides a broad range of products within banking, insurance and real estate agency services. Aktia operates mainly in the coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has approximately 350,000 customers who are served at 50 branch offices and via online and telephone services. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.