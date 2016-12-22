@BizWireTV



Featuring Amazfit, CES 2017, 2017 Essence Festival, Leti, Miliboo, National Geographic, PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS 2017, REYEDR, T-Mobile, YI Technology, Walmart and Zap&Go

On the latest BizWireTV, CES® 2017 unites the global tech community and will draw 50,000 industry professionals from some 150 countries.

Top of the Wire:

CES 2017 to draw 50K industry pros from outside the U.S. representing 150 countries

Featured at CES

Leti to unveil first wearable device for consumers to measure relaxation via alpha waves

REYEDR showcasing heads-up display for safer and smarter motorcycle riding

Miliboo introduces EKKO, the world's first smart mirror

The Launch Pad CES Edition

Amazfit to unveil U.S. product line

YI Technology to demonstrate new action camera and drone

Ultra-fast charging, safer Zap&Go carbon-ion cell set to debut

And the Top 5 Most Shared Stories of the Week:

National Geographic and Katie Couric chronicle the GENDER REVOLUTION

Initial lineup announced for 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans (NYSE:TIME)

T-Mobile offers DIRECTV NOW for free in new promotion (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Joel McHale announced as host for PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS 2017 (NYSE:PG)

Walmart closing stores two hours earlier than in recent years on Christmas Eve (NYSE:WMT)

