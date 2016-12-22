Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides Market to Reach $913 Million by 2026 - Growing Use in Food & Beverages Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The caprylic/capric triglycerides market is projected to reach USD 913 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2026.

The key factor driving the growth of the caprylic/capric triglycerides market is the rising demand for personal care, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and industrial & other application segments due to increase in population and high consumption. Strong demand and growing use of caprylic/capric triglycerides, especially in food & beverages products are the factors fueling the demand for caprylic/capric triglycerides.

Major applications of caprylic/capric triglycerides are personal care, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and industrial & others. The food & beverages industry is the largest consumers of caprylic/capric triglycerides. Personal care, owing to its significantly growing consumption and wide range of products such as skin care, body care, baby care, hair care, moisturizers, and others are driving the growth of the personal care application segment. Caprylic/capric triglycerides is one of the most preferred triester as it is a safe and highly absorbed ingredient. Caprylic/capric triglycerides, due to its less toxicity, longer shelf life, and ability to create lubrication barrier for cosmetics products is widely preferred as an ingredient in food & beverages and personal care products.

The caprylic/capric triglycerides market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2026. China and Japan have witnessed stable economic growth, and the demand for caprylic/capric triglycerides is expected to be higher in these two countries in the future. Moreover, rising demand from foods & beverages and personal care industries is expected to drive the demand for caprylic/capric triglycerides in the Asia-Pacific region.

