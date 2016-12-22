Global Specialty Pigments Market Growth of 3%, 2016-2020 with DIC, Ferro & Flint Dominating - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global specialty pigments market to grow at a CAGR of 3.35% during the period 2016-2020.



The report, Global Specialty Pigments Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Specialty pigments are being increasingly used to enhance aesthetics and the functional values in both paints and plastics segments. These pigments are used in paints that can protect against harsh weather, dampness, corrosion, fungi, and other destructive influences on the building. Continuous exposure of buildings to heat and rain may damage the buildings. There exists a high demand for paints with functional benefits that can address these issues. In addition, vendors are developing paints and coatings that reflect heat rays from buildings.



According to the report, the considerable growth of fast-moving consumer goods, including food and beverages and pharmaceuticals, is fostering the growth of the global packaging market. Packaging provides barrier protection against heat, gases, and external environmental agents for a variety of consumer goods. Along with barrier protection, packaging also enhances the visual and aesthetic appeal of a product and makes the product unique among the available counterparts, which is attributable as a unique selling point. Pigments are used for printing and for imparting color to the packaging material.



Key vendors:



BASF

Clariant

DIC

Ferro

Flint

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 08: Geographic segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix

