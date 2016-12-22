Research and Markets - Global 360-Degree Camera Market Growth of 34%, 2016-2020 with LG Electronics, Nikon & GoPro Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 360-Degree Camera Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global 360-degree camera market to grow at a CAGR of 34.85% during the period 2016-2020.

The report, Global 360-Degree Camera Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is creation of virtual theme parks. Virtual theme parks created based on 360-degree technology are becoming a trend in the entertainment sector. They give users a real-life experience of the virtual world, using a combination of the physical environment with 360-degree technology. The Walt Disney Company, one of the leading providers of outdoor entertainment, launched the Star Wars-themed park. The park gives fans an opportunity to experience the simulated world in 360 degrees.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increasing penetration of VR headsets. The gaming market is among the fastest markets to incorporate advanced technologies in its products. The gaming market is the highest adopter of VR content. In 2015, VR games accounted for 5% of the global gaming market, and this is expected to increase to 12% by 2020. The share of VR content in the gaming segment is influenced by the increase in production and adoption of VR headsets.



The increased penetration of VR headsets is going to increase the addressable market for 360-degree cameras. We expect the growth potential for 360-degree cameras to be high during the forecast period as the number of VR gamers is increasing. This is indicated by the growth in shipment of VR headsets. In 2015, around 1.8 million VR headsets were shipped, which increased to around 9.5 million in 2016.

Key vendors:



LG Electronics

Nikon

GoPro

Samsung Electronics

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by technology adopter

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dqx84k/global_360degree

