Research and Markets - GCC Fire Extinguishers Market Growth of 17%, 2016-2020 with Amerex, Kidde Fire Systems & Bristol Named Key Vendors

The report forecasts the GCC fire extinguisher market to grow at a CAGR of 17.41% during the period 2016-2020.



The report, GCC Fire Extinguisher Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is advancements in fire extinguisher technology. New and innovative fire extinguishers are expected to be available in the market. One such example is that of sonic fire extinguishers that utilize sound waves to tackle fire incidents. These extinguishers will direct a beam of low-frequency sound at the flame and by generating pressure waves in the air would cut off the oxygen supply from the fire. These fire extinguishers can be used in residences and commercial buildings. The prototype of sonic fire extinguisher has been developed, and it is expected that soon this product will be launched in the market with a higher scale of operation and usage. The fire extinguisher market is characterized by low product differentiation in terms of technology or application. With innovative products like the sonic fire extinguisher entering the market, vendors will see an upward growth in an otherwise saturated market.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is rising levels of urbanization. The infrastructure sector in the GCC is set for a rapid growth owing to the several mega-scale projects that are planned during the forecast period. The total construction projects of GCC, in 2015 was valued to be worth $172 billion. Another $2.8 trillion worth of projects is already in progress or in the planning stages. Some of the mega-scale projects that are under progress and will be implemented during the forecast period.

Key vendors:



Amerex

Kidde Fire Systems

Tyco Fire Protection Products

NAFFCO

Bristol



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key takeaways



Part 16: Appendix



