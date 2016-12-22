WAYNE, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Elemica, the leading Supply Chain Operating Network for the process industries, announces the company has been selected for a FL100+ Award, Food Logistics magazine's annual list of the leading 100-plus software and technology providers to the food and beverage industry. This is the tenth consecutive year that Elemica has appeared on Food Logistics' prestigious list. Elemica was chosen for helping agricultural and food ingredient businesses conduct more efficient and error free commerce across their community of suppliers, customers and logistics providers -- delivering value through lower operating expenses and working capital costs.

"We are honored to be included once again in the Food Logistics FL100+ list," said Ed Rusch, VP Corporate Marketing, Elemica. "Automating business processes, enabling end-to-end visibility, and providing a platform for meaningful collaboration enables active participants on the network to make faster and more intelligent decisions about their business."

"The software and technology sector continues to generate new and exciting opportunities for growers, food manufacturers, grocery retailers and the many logistics providers that support them," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director at Food Logistics. "Today's cloud-based solutions and mobile connectivity are helping create tools that are more flexible, affordable and responsive, making software and technology even more valuable to those in the global food supply chain."

Collaborating with a critical mass of trading partners on Elemica's network gives users a clear understanding of what is happening across their supply chain at any given moment. This powerful sense-and-respond capability delivers actionable insights into ever-changing conditions, such a seizing market opportunities, avoiding supply chain disruptions, shifting consumer demands and more.

The FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. Companies on this year's 2016 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2016 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Supply Chain Operating Network for the process industries. Elemica transforms supply chains by replacing manual and complex approaches with efficient and reliable ones. Launched in 2000, customers like BASF, BP, Continental, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, LANXESS, Michelin, Shell, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Wacker and more process nearly $400B in commerce value annually on the network. Elemica drives bottom line results by promoting reduced cost of operations, faster process execution, automation of key business processes, removal of transactional barriers, and seamless information flow between trading partners. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

