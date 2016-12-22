Trading in Heliospectra AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is December 23, 2016.



Short name: HELIO BTA 1 --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009269624 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 129037 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission.



For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.