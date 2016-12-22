QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- The company Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" and/or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: RBX)(FRANKFURT: RB4) is pleased to announce that they have retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to handle their investor relations activities.

"We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Robex's profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We choose Renmark because their standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public. In addition, achieving consistent production at the Nampala mine will finally allow the company to communicate on tangible results", said Mr. Georges Cohen, President and CEO of the Company.

In return for the services offered, Robex will pay Renmark a cash fee of between CA $ 4,000 and CA $ 8,000 per month based on the services performed. This contract was signed for one year as of January 1, 2017, with an option to renew.

Renmark Financial Communications Inc. does not have any particular title or right, directly or indirectly, in Robex Resources Inc. and does not intend to acquire it in the future, giving them complete independence toward to the Company.

November 2016 pre-production results

Pre-production at the Nampala mine is still progressing well. During the month of November 2016, the mine processed approximately 110,000 tonnes of ore, a daily average of 3,666 tonnes, up 8% from the previous month. The Company is pleased to announce that on December 20, 2016, they completed a 72kg gold sale, representing approximately 2,300 ounces.

Laboratory of chemical analysis (fire assay) on site

The Company is pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement with the world-renowned SGS firm to set up a chemical analysis (fire assay) laboratory at the Nampala site in Mali.

Drilling campaign

The Company recently met with a recognized firm specializing in drilling on mining sites. The meeting was fruitful and Robex plans to start a major drilling campaign in the coming weeks on their Mininko (Nampala mine) and Kamasso permits, which are less than 15km from the Nampala mine. The full plan of the campaign and the name of the selected company will be announced as soon as the agreement is finalized.

Purchase of a second ball mill

As a reminder, the company recently exercised their option to purchase a second 750 kW ball mill, a twin of the first, several components of which have already arrived at the Nampala site. Given that the capacity of the first crusher currently in operation is largely sufficient to achieve Robex's production objectives, this acquisition represents an opportunity to store a set of non-standard spare parts at a reasonable cost (shielding, motors, Hydraulic system, gearbox, etc.).

The pre-production data presented in this press release has been validated by Mr. Antoine Berton, P.Eng., Ph.D., metallurgist at Soutex, a consulting firm in metallurgy and ore processing permanently present at the Nampala site.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as set out within the context of security law. This forward-looking information is subject to many risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Robex's control. The actual results or conclusions may differ considerably from those that have been set out, or intimated, in this forward-looking information. There are many factors which may cause such disparity, especially the instability of metal market prices, the results of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates or in interest rates, poorly estimated reserves, environmental risks (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable extraction conditions, political risks brought on by mining in developing countries, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies), failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies, or any other risk relating to mining and development. There is no guarantee that the circumstances anticipated in this forward-looking information will occur, or if they do occur, how they will benefit Robex. The forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of Robex's management at the time of the publication of the information and Robex does not assume any obligation to make public updates or modifications to any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other cause, except if it is required by securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

