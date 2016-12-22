Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List



The following changes have been made:



1. Updates of haircuts:



Share Current value after haircut New value after haircut Change ------------------------------------------------------------------- ALIV N/A 73% n/A -------------------------------------------------------------------



The changes will come into force 2017-01-01



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or risk.management@nasdaq.com .



NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Market



Clearing Risk Management



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609431