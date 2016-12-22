

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Economic activity in the U.S. increased by more than previously estimated in the third quarter, the Commerce Department revealed in a report on Thursday.



The Commerce Department said gross domestic product climbed by 3.5 percent in the third quarter, reflecting an upward revision from the previously reported 3.2 percent increase.



Economists had been expecting the report to show a more modest upward revision to the pace of GDP growth to 3.3 percent.



