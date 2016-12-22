Hotels.com Offers Speed and Convenience for Middle East Travelers as It Sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS' Title for World's Fastest Mobile Bed

DUBAI, UAE, December 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Hotels.com sets 'Fastest Mobile Bed' Guinness World Records title in the United Arab Emirates

Hundreds of thousands of bookable properties available for travelers to and from the Middle East with the best deals for the most popular hotels worldwide

Not content with just offering fast hotel reservations on mobile and desktop, accommodation expert Hotels.com' set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS' title for the World's Fastest Mobile Bed in the United Arab Emirates on December 13, 2016. The hi-octane feat saw a Hotels.com bed, based on a modified Ford Mustang GT, traveling at almost 84 miles per hour. Footage of the world record setting attempt can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQYWX9UaCjQ

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451948/Hotels_dot_com_takes_Guinness_World_Record.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451949/Merry_Christmas_from_Hotels_com.jpg )



The Guinness World Records title was claimed during an event at the purpose-built Emirates Motorplex dragstrip in the emirate of Um Al Quwain by renowned international racing driver Tom Onslow-Cole on 13 December 2016, at a verified speed of 135 kilometers per hour [almost 84 miles per hour]. An adjudicator from Guinness World Records was present and confirmed the new record for 'Fastest Mobile Bed', beating the previous record of 111 kilometers per hour [69 miles per hour] which was held in the UK since 2008.

Tom Onslow-Cole, driver of the World's Fastest Bed, said: "As an international racing driver, I travel the world and use Hotels.com wherever I stay, so I already knew they could deliver a fast bed via the app and online - now I know they can deliver it on track, too! I was made-up to take the World's Fastest Bed Record with Hotels.com, it was an unforgettable experience and I hope it'll stand the test of time - it'll take some beating!"

Hotels.com refreshes Middle East site

Recognizing the importance of speed for its Middle Eastern customers, Hotels.com has recently refreshed and improved the functionality of its Middle Eastern websites, in both English and Arabic, to improve both usability and performance.

Hotels.com already serves millions of customers globally through 89 localized websites in 39 languages, and is continuously building its portfolio of properties with the latest hotel deals for popular destinations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Hotels.com offers an unsurpassed hotel booking experience and unbeatable Secret Prices to Hotels.com' Rewards members, making it ideally positioned to cater to the hotel booking needs of the regional market.

"We know that speed is important to our customers and we want to provide fastest booking experience possible in all languages on desktop and mobile. In fact, one in every three bookings on Hotels.com globally is now made on mobile. Speed and convenience are crucial to delivering unsurpassed experiences for our customers," commented Michael Korkia, Senior Marketing Manager EMEA for the Hotels.com brand.

About Hotels.com (http://www.hotels.com)

Hotels.com L.P. operates Hotels.com, a leading online accommodation booking website with properties ranging from international chains and all-inclusive resorts to local favorites and bed & breakfasts, together with all the information needed to book the perfect stay. Special apps for mobile phones and tablets can also be downloaded enabling customers to book on the go with access to 20,000 last minute deals.

© 2016 Hotels.com, LP.Hotels.com and theHotels.comlogo are either registered trademarks or trademarks ofHotels.com, LP in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Youcanalsofollowuson:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hotels.comEurope/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hotelsdotcom/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/HotelsEU/featured

Twitter:https://twitter.com/hotelsdotcom



Please note that the content of this news release is accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change without notice.