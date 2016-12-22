CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today that the company was awarded the third spot on Built In Chicago's annual list of the Top 100 Digital Technology Companies. The list is put together using numbers of full-time employees based in the Chicago area.

Echo appears on the list for the fifth year in a row and has never ranked lower than #11. In 2015, when Echo ranked #8 on the list, the company completed the acquisition of another leading third-party logistics provider (3PL), Command Transportation. This year, Echo completed the final step of its integration by expanding its office space in Chicago's River North neighborhood to welcome Command's Skokie-based employees. Echo expects to continue growing in Chicago by tapping the city's high-quality talent pool.

"I'm proud to see us move up the rankings on the Built In Chicago list, which reflects our continued growth and hiring of top-tier talent," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Chicago is a vibrant city that offers amazing opportunities for technology and transportation professionals. Our ability to attract these professionals has and will continue to contribute greatly to our growth in the city Echo was founded in."

"This is the fifth year in a row we've been named to this impressive list of technology companies, and it reflects not just our significant growth but also our dedication to providing simplified, technology-enabled solutions to shippers and carriers," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "We have a lot on the horizon at Echo, technology-wise, and it's going to help us continue growing our team here in Chicago as well as our network of clients and carriers."

Echo Global Logistics was recently named to Crain's Chicago Business's Fast 50 list of the city's fastest-growing companies, an honor it now holds for the sixth year in a row. Echo was also chosen as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the "Large Business" category by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), and was named for the second year in a row as the #2 top 3PL in the country by readers of Inbound Logistics magazine.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 40,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

