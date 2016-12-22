sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 22.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,118 Euro		-0,39
-1,59 %
WKN: A0QZZH ISIN: US27875T1016 Ticker-Symbol: AOZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC24,118-1,59 %