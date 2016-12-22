SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - The last several months have been active for Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE): The results of the VIVEVE I clinical trial were accepted for publication in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, third quarter financial results beat expectations, and the Viveve system has received regulatory approvals in Brazil, U.A.E. and Lebanon and FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S.

On Dec. 1, Viveve Medical Inc. announced that the results of the VIVEVE I clinical trial were accepted in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, the peer-reviewed journal of the International Society of Sexual Medicine. According to the company, The VIveve Treatment of the Vaginal Introitus to EValuate Efficacy study is the first randomized, single-blinded and sham-controlled trial designed to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the Viveve Treatment for the treatment of vaginal laxity, which is the result of the over-stretching of the vaginal tissue during childbirth.

Patricia Scheller, CEO of Viveve, noted, "With the publication of the VIVEVE I results, we believe that a new paradigm has been established for the use of energy-based treatments for women's sexual health conditions. Large, randomized, sham-controlled studies have not historically been conducted to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of energy-based procedures in gynecological applications, demonstrating, I believe, a profound lack of regard for the treatment of these significant medical conditions. Viveve will be the first, and, to date, the only company to clinically demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its treatment." The primary author of the article is Michael Krychman, M.D., executive director of the Southern California Center for Sexual Health and Survivorship Medicine.

Viveve also released record third-quarter financial results. Analyst Jeffrey Cohen of Ladenburg Thalmann noted, "Revenues increased 217% on an annual basis and 19% sequentially as the company's commercial activities continue to gain traction in a variety of worldwide markets with a current base of 162 systems."

