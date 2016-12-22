New Collaboration to Help Speed Time-to-Market and Monetization of Connected Products in North America

Following the launch of Catalyst by Airfi, its global platform to help OEMs launch and monetize cellular services in their connected products, Airfi announces its collaboration with AT&T. Its reseller agreement will enable Airfi to offer its platform and service with one of the most trusted network brands in North America.

"Catalyst by Airfi is helping our customers reduce time-to-market and easily take advantage of our 4G LTE connectivity," said Chris Penrose, President, Internet of Things, AT&T. "The combination of AT&T's network alongside Airfi's platform and delivery expertise provides an end-to-end solution and helps reduce complexity for customers."

Airfi, through the Catalyst platform, works with AT&T and other wireless carriers globally to make it easy for their OEM customers to reduce development cycles and speed up time-to-market for connected products. Catalyst by Airfi helps carriers generate additional revenue by enabling them to more quickly and efficiently support OEMs looking to use their networks, regardless of their size.

"AT&T is one of the most trusted wireless carriers in North America and we are delighted they recognize the unique benefits that Catalyst extends to their customers," said Dariush Zand, CCO and co-founder, Airfi.

Tailor Made Support for Connected Devices

Cellular connectivity can be a challenge for OEMs looking to quickly bring products to market, but it is crucial for devices that require connectivity and security while on the move or where Wi-Fi may not be available. Catalyst by Airfi is designed to seamlessly support multiple go-to-market scenarios and is available immediately in North America and will rollout globally throughout 2017.

About Airfi

Airfi simplifies the development of connected devices. Its turnkey platform, Catalyst by Airfi, enables original equipment manufacturers to integrate both high and low bandwidth connected devices with cellular networks. Airfi helps companies to quickly launch and monetize their cellular connected products. Airfi is headquartered in London, U.K. with U.S. offices in Naples, Fla. and San Francisco. For more information, please visit https://www.airfinetworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005102/en/

Contacts:

MSLGROUP for Airfi

Jennifer Asaro, 781-684-0770

airfi@mslgroup.com