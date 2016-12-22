High Performance Pigments (HPP) Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.21% During 2016 to 2021

PUNE, India, December 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The high growth rate in high performance pigments market is fueled by the mounting demand from construction and automotive sectors for advance coatings. Apart from that, the uncovering of the wide range of applications in fast-growth industries including plastics and textiles, inks and cosmetics has been impelling growth in market, in the forecasted period. Global High Performance Pigments Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% during 2016 - 2021.

Browse 5 Tables and 160 Figures, 10 Company Profiles, spread across 200 pages at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/787457-global-high-performance-pigments-hpp-market-analysis-by-type-by-application-by-region-by-country-2016-2021-by-type-inorganic-and-organic-by-application-coatings-plastics-textiles-inks-cosmetics-di-arabia.html.

Although, inorganic high performance pigments hold the larger percentage share in the total market, demand for organic HPPs is projected to advance at a faster rate in the future owing to the increasing environmental regulations and high applicability. Among the regions, APAC is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the changing industrial dynamics, pouring number of vehicle production, growing plastics and textile consumption and shift of manufacturing facilities in low-cost countries in the region.

Scope of the Report

By Type are Inorganic and Organic

By Application are Coatings, Plastics & Textiles, Inks, Cosmetics and Other

By Region: North America, Europe, APAC and ROW

By Country are US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia

Company profiling are BASF SE, Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Solvay SA, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Ferro Corporation, Eckart Effect Pigments, Heubach Gmbh and Sun Chemical Corporation. Order a Copy of Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=787457.

The report provides Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis and supply chain analysis of high performance pigments market.

Strategic Recommendation: Organic high performance pigments to outperform inorganic HPPs; Coating industry to remain the highest consumer of high performance pigments; Asia Pacific Region to witness the fastest growth in HPP market

Related Reports:

Global Phosphorescent Pigment Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

Global Caramel Color Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market (By Source, By Type, By Application): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) (By Source - Conventional, Bio-Green Based; By Type: Aliphatic - Varnish & Paints, Mineral Spirits, Paraffinic Solvents, Solvent 140; Aromatic - Benzene, Toluene, Xylene, Ethyl benzene; By Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives, Printing Inks, Personal Care, Metal Cleaning, Rubber & Polymer, Agricultural Chemicals)

Explore other reports on Chemicals Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/chemicals/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra,India.

+ 1 888 391 5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect With Us On:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports