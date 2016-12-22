Savision and HEAT Software Announce Strategic Partnership and Technology Integration

AMSTERDAM, December 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Dynamic Service Dependency Mapping and Event Management from Savision available to HEAT Software Customers

Savision, a market leader in Service-Oriented Monitoring solutions, today announced that it has joined the HEAT Software Ignite Partner Program as an Innovation Partner. HEAT Software is a leading provider of Service Management & Unified Endpoint Management solutions for organizations of all sizes. Savision's solution Unity iQ, which provides dynamic service dependency mapping and event management capabilities for multiple IT monitoring tools, is now integrated with HEAT Service Management solutions. The new integration goes on General Release today and is available to all HEAT customers through the HEAT AppStore.

The out-of-the-box integration between Unity iQ and HEAT Service Management offers a number of benefits to shared customers:

Dynamic service dependency mapping that enriches the HEAT CMDB providing a consistent and always up-to-date model of critical IT business services.

out-of-date CMDB information Correlate, Filter and prioritize alerts from IT monitoring systems before creating an Incident to improve Mean-Time-To-Resolution of IT outages

Unify IT Service Management departments with IT Operations and align with the business objectives

"This partnership shows Savision and HEAT Software's shared goal of unifying IT Operations and IT Service Management teams to become a true business partner. Understanding the real-time status of business services allows IT teams to be more proactive and stay ahead of potential issues, plan changes, and more efficiently deliver those critical services that the business depends on, allowing more time to focus on driving innovation" says Stefanie Richheimer, CEO of Savision.

"We are continuously seeking ways to extend the value of the HEAT platform for our customers", says Mercedes Ellison, Senior Vice President of Alliances and Channels at HEAT. "This new integration with Savision enables HEAT Software's customers to better leverage their existing portfolio of monitoring tools through a solution that transforms monitoring data into dashboards to respond to business issues- even before internal customers log a service request."

More about HEAT's and Savision's partnership and technical integration can be found here:

https://www.savision.com/resources/unify-it-operations-with-it-service-management

About Heat Software

HEAT Software is a leading provider of Cloud Service Management and Unified Endpoint Management software solutions for midsize enterprises. With its suite of applications, HEAT Software is the only company in the world that provides Cloud Service Management and Unified Endpoint Management software on-premise and in the cloud. HEAT manages millions of service interactions and millions of endpoints every day for thousands of leading organizations across IT, HR, Facilities, Finance, Customer Service and other enterprise functions. Its customers deliver world-class service while maximizing operational efficiencies with reduced cost and complexity. For more information, visit https://heatsoftware.com/

About Savision

Savision is the market leader in service-oriented IT monitoring solutions. The company's solutions transform infrastructure and application monitoring data into dashboards that automate and unify IT operations with IT service management workflows. Savision allows companies to maximize the value of existing IT management tools in order to optimize IT service delivery, prevent problems, and reduce service downtime.

Over 800 of the world's most demanding companies, governments, and non-profits have deployed Savision's solutions to visualize, rationalize, and optimize their IT service delivery workflows. For more information, visit www.savision.com.