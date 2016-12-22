LONDON, December 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive Safety Systems Market Report 2017-2027: Forecasts For Passive (Seatbelts, Airbags) & Active Technologies (EBD, ESC, TPMS, BSD, LDW, ACC, AFS, NVS, DMS)

Road fatalities are increasingly high up the media agenda. The automotive industry also realises that emissions and vehicle deaths are their two Achilles heel in terms of brand image and sustainability as a product and means of mass transport. The automotive industry therefore has every interest in responding to the growing consumer demand for increased safety systems.

This brand new report evaluates the current global market and future outlook for the automotive safety systems market. The report identifies the prevailing trends in the automotive safety system market and the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges along with new business opportunities in the near future.

Safety is one of the major concerns for the driver and the passenger while travelling. Growing number of fatalities in car accidents, increasing awareness and stringent government regulations has led to higher adoption of passive and active safety systems in vehicles. Automotive safety systems are equipment that helps in avoiding an accident, and in the event of accident, saves passengers and drivers from getting injured. The role of passive safety system comes into play during or after the accidents to minimize the damage from the collision whereas active safety systems prevent the risk of collision or accidents. Examples of these are Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS)

This report answers questions such as:

• What are the prospects for the overall automotive safety systems sector?

• What are the factors driving increased adoption of automotive safety systems?

• Which automotive safety systems technology will prevail?

• In which regions are the growth opportunities for automotive safety systems?

• Who are the key players in the automotive safety systems industry?

• What are the demand and supply dynamics underpinning the automotive safety systems sector?

1) The report provides detailed profiles of 10 leading companies operating within the automotive safety systems market:

- Bosch Company

- Delphi Automotive PLC

- Autoliv Inc.

- Denso Corporation

- Takata Corporation

- ZF TRW

- Continental AG

- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

- Magna International Inc.

- Mobileye N.V.

2) Global forecasts of automotive safety systems from 2017-2027

3) Our overview forecasts and analyses the passive automotive safety systems technologies from 2017-2027 These are forecast at the global level as well as individually for each of the 4 regions and 11 national markets:

- Seatbelts

- Airbags

4) Our study also forecasts and analyses the 10 active automotive safety systems technologies from 2017-2027. These are forecast globally and also for each of the 4 regions and 11 national markets:

- Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS)

- Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

- Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

- Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

- Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDW)

- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

- Adaptive Front-Lighting Systems (AFS)

- Night Vision Systems (NVS)

- Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS)

5) The study reveals where and how companies are investing in automotive safety systems. We show you the prospects for the following 4 regions and 11 national markets. Each country is also further segmented and individually forecasts each of the 12 automotive safety technologies.

Asia-Oceania

- China

- India

- Japan

- Rest of Asia-Oceania

North America

- US

- Canada

- Mexico

Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

- Brazil

- South Africa

- Rest of RoW

• Anyone within the automotive industry and supply chain

• Automotive OEMs

• Electronic component suppliers

• Software developers

• Companies looking to enter the automotive safety systems market

• Technological solution providers

• R&D staff

• Automotive organisations & associations

And also

• Executives

• Investors

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Banks

• Government agencies

