ZWCAD, an innovative supplier of CAD solutions for the MCAD and AEC industries, announced the company won the prestigious award Top Builder 2016 for a sixth year in Poland. The award was handed out to SZANSA, ZWCAD's authorized distributor in Poland since 2005. ZWCAD also took home the Top Builder Award in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 from the Builder magazine, an independent leader in the sector of specialist building.

Along with other competitors in contention for Top Builder Award this year, ZWCAD was voted one of the best CAD software in the world.

"It's our great honor to receive our sixth Top Builder Award. We want to thank every user, every partner, our ZWCAD team and all the people who have helped us win this incredible award. With such an encouragement, surely ZWCAD will do even better in the future, and we want to do more for our users in return," Kingdom Lin, General Manager of ZWCAD Overseas said.

Gabriela Ciszynska-Matuszek, the ZWCAD partner in Poland who collected the award, was pleased with the acknowledgement: "I believe ZWCAD will be more popular in Poland as we expand our trainings, seminars, webinars and face-to-face meetings. We are hugely excited by this award for once again acknowledging ZWCAD as a quality, credible and cost-effective CAD software, and we look forward to offering these benefits to our customers."

About SZANSA

SZANSA was founded in 2000 and became an authorized distributor of ZWCAD in Poland in 2005. SZANSA operates in the booming IT industry with a particular emphasis on professional software for computer-aided design. SZANSA has won the Top Builder award in Poland for five consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.zwcad.pl.

About ZWSOFT

ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd. is an international CAD software provider through its network of over 300 partners in 80+ countries and regions. Its product ZWCAD is used by CAD designers across the AEC and MCAD industries.

