Alm. Brand Bank today received permission from the Danish FSA to repay the bank's additional tier 1 capital of DKK 175,000,000 (ISIN DK0030038179). The loan is expected to be repaid on 31 January 2017 and concurrently replaced by an unlisted subordinated loan of DKK 175,000,000 from Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba. The subordinated loan will have a 10-year maturity with an option for Alm. Brand Bank to terminate the loan after five years.



None of the above will affect the company's full-year guidance for 2016 or 2017.



