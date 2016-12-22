Australian Composite Walls ® is a continuous, inter-locking composite wall system developed by Comtec in Australia using composite profiles by Exel Composites. The wall system is made up of sheet sections that are fixed to piles. The Australian Composite Walls ® seawall construction gives good protection against flooding, protects the shoreline and stops erosion.



Exel Composites has supplied both profiles for the system. Composite profiles guarantee the maximum corrosion resistance in demanding environments. They also provide high strength and stiffness and they are light weight.



Deltares is an independent institute for applied research in the field of water and subsurface.



Delta Flume is their unique test facility where it is possible to test at full scale the effect of extreme waves on dikes, dunes, breakwaters and offshore structures.



Testing takes place December 19-23, 2016.



The Australian Composite Wallsin the Delta Flume is a 8.5 m high structure, consisting of two sheet pile walls with sand in between and a sand berm behind it.



The test starts with a moderate hydraulic load and step-by-step increase it until damage occurs or all scheduled tests have been carried out.



"We are very excited to be part of this innovative solution which is utilizing well the unique characteristics of composites", says Kari Loukola, SVP Sales & Marketing at Exel Composites.



First installations were made earlier this year and we expect these full-scale tests to confirm the performance of composites in the most demanding environments.



