As from January 1, 2017, Empire AB (EMP P) will be moved from First North Premier to First North since the company's market value is below the requirement applicable to First North Premier set out in Appendix J of the First North Nordic Rulebook. Please note that there are no changes to short name, ISIN code or order book ID.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Sofia Tångelin, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.