Delta, a Taiwan-headquartered producer of power electronics, has successfully integrated 1,008 of its string inverters at a 50.4 MW solar PV project in Denmark.

The Vandel power project is comprised of 126 individual solar plants of 400 kW capacity, built on a former NATO military base and covering 108 hectares of undulating land. The German subsidiary of Delta has supplied and installed the company's M50A string inverters at the site in what is one of the largest string-controlled ground-mounted solar parks in Europe.

