Red Hat Stock Gets Hit by UncertaintiesRed Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) announced third-quarter results for fiscal year 2017 and the aftermath is not pretty. The open-source solutions provider announced results that beat profit expectations but missed revenue forecasts. Moreover, the company also announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Frank Calderoni.RHT stock plunged more than 10% in after-hours trading. The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share on revenue of $615.0 million.Total revenue for the quarter was $615.0 million,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...