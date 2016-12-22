Company sees record revenue growth of 30% in the first half of the year

Kewill, a leading global provider of innovative supply chain execution software, has today announced record results for the first six months of its financial year ending September 30th, 2016. The Company saw record revenues, up 30% following the acquisition of LeanLogistics with double-digit growth on a like-for-like basis. The company's solid recurring revenue base grew by over 10 percent as 59 new customers were added to the MOVE platform during the period.

"Through a motivated employee base of over 1,000 across the world, we have expanded our market leading platform, built stronger relationships with customers and closed strategic new business with prospects. The Kewill and LeanLogistics teams have come together extremely well and are operating as a single unit offering peace of mind, reliability and performance for our customers." said Doug Braun, Kewill CEO.

The integration of LeanLogistics with Kewill has completed ahead of schedule and following the announcement of the transaction on May 2:

Flagship, Kewill's best of breed global Parcel platform, has been added to the LeanLogistics platform, providing customers with the added value of the global platform for parcel shipping

Kewill has one of the largest carrier networks in the world which has increased to over 20,000 carriers across North America and Europe offering shippers unsurpassed shipment execution capabilities

Kewill TMS customers have access to procurement processes for increased visibility into freight costs resulting in savings on shipping

In addition, the Company has launched several new products over the same period including:

a unified Global Customs Management platform for companies with multi-country operations

a cloud-based Yard Management System integrated into the MOVE platform

an automated AES filing solution for high-volume shippers

Kewill is also very pleased to announce a number of recent hires as the Company continues to invest in talent to help scale the business, serve their customers even more successfully in the future and accelerate growth. In particular:

Patrick Maley has joined as Chief Marketing Officer having previously served in executive roles at MAM Software and RedPrairie (now JDA)

Benny Melumad has joined as Group Chief Technology Officer having previously served at a division of Vista Equity Partners where he oversaw the technology function within the portfolio companies

Rachelle Woodford has joined as SVP and General Manager of Kewill Asia Pacific with nearly 30 years in the supply chain industry, most recently serving 11 years at DHL

In addition to the recent new hires, Kewill has also promoted Doug Surrett to the role of Chief Product Strategist, continuing the investment in our products and customers. Surrett previously served in leadership roles at MercuryGate and RedPrairie.

Braun added "Our people are our number one asset and we are committed to invest in bringing the best people to Kewill. Patrick, Benny, Rachelle and Doug are testaments to this and I am thrilled to have them as part of the team."

