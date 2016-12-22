

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people filing first-time unemployment claims edged up for the latest week, according to government data released on Thursday. The advance took the figure to its highest level since the middle of the year.



The U.S. Labor Department revealed that initial jobless claims rose to 275,000 for the week ended December 17. This was up 21,000 from the previous week's unrevised total of 254,000.



Initial claims reached their low of the year in early November and have been edging up lately. Thursday's reading marked the highest level since mid-June.



The 4-week moving average of initial claims, a figure that flattens out week-to-week volatility in the figures, advanced 6,000 to 263,750.



The number of people receiving ongoing unemployment help edged up to 2.036 million for the week ended December 10, the most recent week for which the government has statistics. This was up 15,000 from the previous week.



