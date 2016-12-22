Global Document Camera for Smart Classroom Market 2016-2020 - Horizontal Learning Support is Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global document camera for smart classroom market to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% during the period 2016-2020.

The report, Global Document Camera for Smart Classroom Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is increased IT funding in education sector. With the rising digitalization, the global education sector is set to observe deep changes in sharing information and knowledge. This has led many governments worldwide to focus on sharing the information and knowledge. For instance, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in collaboration with the US Department of Education, developed a digital textbook playbook launched in 2013 to assist K-12 educators and administrators in becoming acquainted with digital learning content and tools. It entails planning for connectivity in school and outside school, determining the IT infrastructure required, and supporting the required devices such as laptops.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is horizontal learning support. In addition to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) streams, document cameras can be used to teach subjects like language and arts as well. The ability of document camera to support visual learning without relying on a PC, unlike a smart board is the most important factor driving this form of learning support. The technical specifications of document cameras allow easy readability of text in any font size due to the zoom feature. These features are extremely beneficial to teach topics that involve scanning granular details such as map locations, which otherwise is a tedious job for teachers and students. Thus, many educational institutions catering to K-12 and higher education are investing resources in procuring good quality document cameras.

Key vendors:

Elmo

IPEVO

Lumens

Epson

