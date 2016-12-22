Berlin (ots) -



dpa kann einen wichtigen Neuzugang zu ihrem Netzwerk unabhängiger Fotoagenturen melden. Die finnische STT-Lehtikuva ist vom 1. Januar 2017 an dabei. dpa will dann den besten Bilderdienst in der Geschichte der Agentur anbieten.



Gemessen an Digitalisierung und Medien ist Finnland eines der modernsten Länder der Erde. Zudem belegen die Finnen, wenn es um Demokratie, Bildung oder Umweltschutz geht, in vielen Untersuchungen den ersten Platz oder sind zumindest ganz vorn mit dabei. Und das gilt erst recht für die Medien. Seit 16 Jahren erstellen die "Reporter ohne Grenzen" die Rangliste der Pressefreiheit. Nur in zwei Jahren, 2007 und 2008, waren die Finnen nicht auf Platz 1. Auch in diesem Jahr ist Finnland wieder das freieste Land in der Berichterstattung. Bei nicht einmal 5,5 Millionen Einwohnern gibt es etwa 200 Zeitungen.



Lehtikuva ist Teil von Finnlands großer Nachrichtenagentur STT. Seit 1887 versorgt STT die Medien des Landes zuverlässig und unvoreingenommen mit Nachrichten. Und Finnland hat nicht nur gute Nachrichten, es macht auch Nachrichten. Etwa im Tourismus, weil kein Land auf der Erde mehr Inseln (179 584) und Seen (187 888) hat. Oder im Sport, weil kein Land pro Kopf so viele Medaillengewinner bei Olympia hervorgebracht hat. Oder in der Politik, wo es immer als Beispiel für gelungene Bildungspolitik gilt. Oder weil die Republik Finnland im nächsten Jahr 100 Jahre alt wird.



dpa wird ihre Kunden durch die am 1. Januar 2017 startende Kooperation mit Lehtikuva mit den besten Bildern aus Finnland versorgen. Es handelt sich um die Zusammenarbeit zweier unabhängiger Nachrichtenagenturen, die im Besitz der Medien ihres Landes sind. Und es handelt sich um einen weiteren Meilenstein beim Aufbau eines Netzwerks, das dpa-Kunden mit den besten Bildern aus der ganzen Welt versorgen soll.



Über den neuen dpa-Bildfunk



Mit dem Jahreswechsel auf 2017 bietet die Deutsche Presse-Agentur den internationalen Teil ihres Bildfunks in völlig neuer Qualität. Statt der Zusammenarbeit mit einem Partner wird die dpa mit einem zukunftsweisenden Netzwerk der besten Agenturen der Welt zusammenarbeiten. Lead-Partner für Breaking News ist die Associated Press (New York), die in diesem Bereich den anerkannt besten Dienst weltweit anbietet. Zudem wird das originäre Bildangebot über unsere internationalen Hubs in Buenos Aires, Kairo und Sydney ausgebaut.



Der Bildfunk wird damit internationaler und zugleich deutscher, weil alle Bilder künftig für den dpa-Dienst kuratiert und betextet werden. Wir werden kleiner und zugleich größer, weil die Zahl der Bilder zwar sinken wird, Auswahl und Qualität jedoch ganz deutlich steigen. Wir haben den Wunsch der Kunden nach Klasse statt Masse, nach einem übersichtlicheren, aber zugleich umfassenderen Dienst aufgenommen und bieten einen maßgeschneiderten Bilderdienst mit den besten Fotos aus der ganzen Welt an. Der deutlich ausgebaute dpa-Bilddesk wählt, kuratiert und betextet jedes Bild. Damit wird das Bildangebot nicht nur punktgenau verfügbar. Auch die automatisierte Verknüpfung der Bilder mit Texten, Videos etc. geht damit einen entscheidenden Schritt voran.



dpa enters photography cooperation with Finnish agency Lehtikuva



dpa is pleased to announce an important new partner in its network of independent photo agencies. Starting January 1, 2017, the Finnish agency Lehtikuva is joining the network. dpa will then be offering the best photo service in the agency's history.



Measured in terms of digitalisation and media, Finland is one of the world's most modern countries. Beyond this, the Finns often rank first, or at least very highly, in many surveys concerning such areas as democracy, education and protecting the environment. And this applies especially to the media. For 16 years now the organisation "Reporters Without Borders" has been publishing its press freedom rankings list. In all but two of those years - 2007 and 2008 - did Finland have the number-1 ranking. This year as well is Finland ranked as having the highest press freedom. In a country of not even 5.5 million people, there are some 200 newspapers.



Lehtikuva is owned by the Finnish news agency STT. Since 1887 STT has been reliably and objectively supplying news to the country's media. And, Finland not only has good news, but it also makes good news. For example in tourism because no other country on earth has more islands (179,584) and lakes (187,888). Another example is sport, where no other country has produced so many Olympic medal-winners per capita than Finland. Then there is the political sector, which serves as an example of successful educational policy. And, next year the independent Finland will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. Under the cooperation with STT and Lehtikuva beginning on January 1, 2017, dpa will be serving its customers with the best photos from Finland. This is a cooperation between two independent news agencies which are owned by the media of their respective countries. For dpa this is also a further milestone in building up a network aimed at supplying dpa customers with the best pictures from around the world.



About the new dpa photo service



As we move into 2017, dpa has vastly improved the quality of the international section of its photo service. Instead of cooperating with a single partner, dpa will work with a forward-looking network comprising the best agencies in the world.



We will expand our existing photo service in the international hubs of Buenos Aires, Cairo and Sydney. The photo service will thus become more international and at the same time more German, as all photos will be in future curated and labelled for the dpa service. We'll become smaller and yet bigger, as the number of photos will decrease as the selection and quality increases.



We've responded to customer demand for quality over quantity with an easy-to-use yet comprehensive service and we offer a tailor-made photo service with the best photos from across the globe.



The significantly expanded dpa photo desk selects, curates and labels each photo. This means it will not only be easier to find exactly what you're looking for, but that the automatic linkage of photos with text and video is significantly improved.



