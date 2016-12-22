Helsinki, Finland, 2016-12-22 15:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Norvestia Oyj Stock Exchange Release 22 December 2016 at 16:10



NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKETS ACT



Norvestia Oyj has received flagging notifications, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, 22 December 2016 from CapMan Plc, Mandatum Life Insurance Company and Mikko Laakkonen.



According to the notifications, CapMan Plc's ownership 22 December 2016 has exceeded the 90 percent threshold of Norvestia's shares and votes due to the realization of the exchange offer, whereas Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited's and Mikko Laakkonen's ownerships have decreased below 5 percent.



Norvestia Oyj's total number of shares and votes is 15,316,560.



The information provided in the notifications is detailed below for each shareholder.



Information provided in CapMan Plc's notification:



1. Identity of the issuer: Norvestia Oyj



2. Reason for the notification: CapMan Plc's exchange offer for all shares and securities entitling to shares in Norvestia



3. Details of person subject to notification obligation: CapMan Oyj (Business ID 0922445-7)



4. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22 December 2016



5. Total position of CapMan Plc:



% shares % shares and Total of Total number of and voting voting rights both in % shares and rights through financial voting rights of instruments issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation 90.68% N/A 90.68% 15,316,560 on which threshold shares and shares and was crossed or voting voting reached rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position in 28.69% N/A 28.69% previous shares and shares and notification voting voting rights rights --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



6. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



Shares and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Class/type of shares (ISIN Number of shares and % of shares and voting code) voting rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and (SMA (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 9:5) 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009000160 13,888,52 N/A 90.68% N/A 9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 13,888,52 N/A 90.68% N/A 9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Information provided in Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited's notification:



1. Identity of the issuer: Norvestia Oyj



2. Reason for the notification: CapMan Plc's exchange offer for all shares and securities entitling to shares in Norvestia



3. Details of person subject to notification obligation: Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited (Business ID 0641130-2)



4. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22 December 2016



5. Total position of Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited:



% shares % shares and Total of Total number of and voting voting rights both in % shares and rights through financial voting rights of instruments issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation 0.56% N/A 0.56% 15,316,560 on which threshold shares and shares and was crossed or voting voting reached rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position on 12.84% N/A 12.84% previous shares shares and notification and voting voting rights rights --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



6. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



Shares and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Class/type of shares (ISIN Number of shares and % of shares and voting code) voting rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA (SMA 9:6 and (SMA (SMA 9:6 and 9:5) 9:7) 9:5) 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009000160 0 85 940 0.00% 0.56% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 0 85 940 0.00% 0.56% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited has notified the total ownership of the following entities: Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited and Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited/unit-link.



Information provided in Mikko Laakkonen's notification:



1. Identity of the issuer: Norvestia Oyj



2. Reason for the notification: CapMan Plc's exchange offer for all shares and securities entitling to shares in Norvestia



3. Details of person subject to notification obligation: Mikko Laakkonen



4. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22 December 2016



5. Total position of Mikko Laakkonen:



% shares % shares and Total of Total number of and voting voting rights both in % shares and rights through financial voting rights of instruments issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation 0.00% N/A 0.00% 15,316,560 on which threshold shares and shares and was crossed or voting voting reached rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position in 5.69% N/A 5.69% previous shares and shares and notification voting voting rights rights --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



6. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



Shares and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Class/type of shares (ISIN Number of shares and % of shares and voting code) voting rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA (SMA 9:6 and (SMA (SMA 9:6 and 9:5) 9:7) 9:5) 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009000160 0 N/A 0.00% N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 0 N/A 0.00% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Helsinki, 22 December 2016



NORVESTIA OYJ



Jonna Vaarnanen Financial Director Tel. +358-9-6226 380



