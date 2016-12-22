sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 22.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,31 Euro		-0,034
-9,88 %
WKN: A14RFU ISIN: CA28201L1013 Ticker-Symbol: ZM7 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EESTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EESTOR CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,315
0,359
15:51
0,318
0,355
15:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EESTOR CORPORATION
EESTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EESTOR CORPORATION0,31-9,88 %