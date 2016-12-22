Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mushroom Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The report forecast the global mushroom market to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% during the period 2016-2020.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mushroom market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of different types of mushroom such as fresh mushroom, canned mushroom, and dried mushroom. Report also considers revenue generated from the retail sales of some category types of mushroom such as button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, and others.
The Global Mushroom Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is veganism and vegetarianism: A new trend among people. Vegetarianism has become a style of living and philosophy across many geographical regions. People are adopting vegetarian diets due to ethical concerns for animals and the environment. Organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) believe education is the key to create awareness among people about veganism and its impact on global warming and environmental degradation.
Key Vendors:
- The Mushroom Company
- Monaghan Mushrooms
- Hughes Mushroom
- Bonduelle
- Okechamp
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product type
Part 07: Market segmentation by category
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 11: Market drivers
Part 12: Impact of drivers
Part 13: Market challenges
Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 15: Market trends
Part 16: Vendor landscape
Part 17: Appendix
