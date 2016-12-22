PARRISH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Real Estate Contacts, Inc. (OTC: REAC) is pleased to inform shareholders that Roger Ford, President and CEO of Patriot Bioenergy Corporation and current employee of Real Estate Contacts, Inc., has been invited by Chinese officials to both chair and speak at the 2017 World Congress on Advanced Materials in XI'AN, China in June 2017.

Congress organizers there have extended the distinct honor to Mr. Ford due to his company's work on the use of industrial hemp. Project leaders from over 40 countries will attend.

Robert DeAngelis, President & CEO of Real Estate Contacts, Inc. stated, "What an honor and privilege to have Mr. Ford as part of our team. Great things are possible when you work as a team, and we have a strong team working together."

"Mr. Ford has worked tirelessly over the past five years to position Patriot as a leader in Kentucky and the United States on the use of industrial hemp for a variety of applications, including advanced materials."

Real Estate Contacts, Inc. and Patriot Bioenergy Corporation are currently moving forward on several fronts to build-out hemp related initiatives.

We are planning several major announcements in the coming weeks related to our progress.

Safe Harbor: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Robert DeAngelis

President & CEO

724-656-8886

contact@realestatecontacts.com



