The report forecasts the surgical navigation systems market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the period 2016-2020.
Surgical navigation system enhances computer-assisted surgeries by providing image guidance, navigation software, and computational equipment for both preoperative and intraoperative planning and guidance. The primary clinical aim of computer-assisted surgeries is to assist the surgeon in planning and implementing an optimal strategy of surgery, for diagnostic as well as therapeutic purposes.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the surgical navigation systems market in the US for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of surgical navigation systems by application such as neurosurgical navigation systems, spine surgical navigation systems, orthopedic surgical navigation systems, and ENT surgical navigation systems.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing collaborations with other medical equipment manufacturers. In the current market, with the advancement of technologies, innovative products are being launched by different vendors globally. Surgical navigation system, being a supportive system, comprises of various components including imaging systems like 3D/4D ultrasound, CT, MRI or fluoroscopy, tracking technologies like the cameras or the electromagnetic system, monitor for navigation imaging, access to preoperative examinations as well as storage spaces to keep surgical or other consumables during surgery.
Key Vendors:
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Brainlab
- GE Healthcare
- Medtronic
- Stryker
