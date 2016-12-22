Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Surgical Navigation Systems Market in the US 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the surgical navigation systems market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the period 2016-2020.

Surgical navigation system enhances computer-assisted surgeries by providing image guidance, navigation software, and computational equipment for both preoperative and intraoperative planning and guidance. The primary clinical aim of computer-assisted surgeries is to assist the surgeon in planning and implementing an optimal strategy of surgery, for diagnostic as well as therapeutic purposes.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the surgical navigation systems market in the US for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of surgical navigation systems by application such as neurosurgical navigation systems, spine surgical navigation systems, orthopedic surgical navigation systems, and ENT surgical navigation systems.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing collaborations with other medical equipment manufacturers. In the current market, with the advancement of technologies, innovative products are being launched by different vendors globally. Surgical navigation system, being a supportive system, comprises of various components including imaging systems like 3D/4D ultrasound, CT, MRI or fluoroscopy, tracking technologies like the cameras or the electromagnetic system, monitor for navigation imaging, access to preoperative examinations as well as storage spaces to keep surgical or other consumables during surgery.

Key Vendors:

B. Braun Melsungen

Brainlab

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Stryker

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Cost analysis of surgical navigation systems

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

