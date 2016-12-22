Clean Label Ingredients Market Worth 47.10 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Clean Label Ingredients Marketby Type (Colors, Flavors, F&V Ingredients, Starch & Sweeteners, Flours, Malt), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Bakery, Prepared Foods, Cereals & Snacks), & Region - Global Forecast to 2022", is projected to reach USD 47.10 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.60% from 2016.

The market is driven by the rise in clean label product launches and is fueled by an increase in consumer demand for clean label food products to drive the consumption of clean label ingredients and health issues associated with artificial food additives and food safety incidents

The flour segment accounted for the largest share in the clean label ingredients market for nutrient in 2015

The market for flour, among other types, was the largest in 2015. Flour, being a basic ingredient, has large consumption in a variety of applications such as bakery, packaged foods, beverages, dressing & sauces, and confectionery among other food applications, which are driving this market.

Cereals & snacks are projected to be the fastest-growing segment by 2022

The market for cereals & snacks in the Clean Label Ingredients Market is projected to be the fastest growing from 2016 to 2022, due to an increase in the number of snacking occasions between meals, consumers are demanding convenient and healthier alternatives to junk food.

The dry form segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2022

The clean label ingredients market, by form, was dominated by the dry form and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment. This is due to its stability and ease in handling during supply chain activities. Furthermore, ease in production at lower costs together with their convenience in usage in a wide range of food & beverage products has further driven the demand for the dry form of ingredients

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the clean label ingredients market

The clean label ingredients market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the growing consumer awareness and increasing health consciousness with regards to the ill effects of artificial ingredients.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), and Kerry Group Plc (Ireland). Other players that are active in the industry are Ingredion Incorporated (U.S), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Groupe Limagrain (France), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), and Brisan (U.S.).

