Fineqia Announces Proposed Private Placement and Debt Settlement

- All $ are CDN$

Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTCPink: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 66,666,666 units of the Company ("Units") to be sold at a price of $0.015 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, subject to regulatory approval.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for five years at $0.05 per share, provided that in the event the closing price is $0.20 or greater per share during any 20 consecutive trading day period at any time subsequent to four months and one day after the closing date, the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of such accelerated expiry to the warrant holders.

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, certain creditors have agreed to accept common shares of the Company for past consulting and other services provided to the Company totaling approximately $250,000 by the issuance of common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share to insiders and $0.015 per common share to third parties.

The securities offered pursuant to the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any United States state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia's business model is to provide an online platform and associated services for the placement of debt and equity securities, initially in the UK. The platform will transparently highlight the risks and objectively outline opportunities involved. For more information, visit http://www.fineqia.com.

