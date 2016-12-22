sprite-preloader
Freitag, 23.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

56,01 Euro		-0,237
-0,42 %
WKN: A0M1Z9 ISIN: US4511001012 Ticker-Symbol: 2IN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,36
60,69
22.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP56,01-0,42 %